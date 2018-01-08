FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Partly cloudy, light winds

On a mobile device? Click here to watch LIVE.

It was a nice and quiet start to your first Monday in the month of April. There was "a bit" of patchy fog during the early drive. Otherwise, temperatures were cool, in the mid/upper 50°s and it was "all clear" on FIRST ALERT Doppler radar.

Expect partly cloudy skies Monday afternoon, with light southerly winds and a mild afternoon high in the lower 80°s. Overnight, it won't be "as chilly," with a low in the mid 60°s.

Tuesday, there will be a sun/cloud mix, with breezy southerly winds and another warm spring day. The high will be in the low/mid 80°s. Late Tuesday night, we're anticipating a fast-moving cold front (that will produce a squall line) to slide quickly through our viewing area during the predawn hours of Wednesday. The Storm Prediction Center has already placed all of southeast Louisiana and southwest Mississippi under a "slight risk" for severe weather.

