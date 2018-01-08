FIRST ALERT FORECAST: One more freeze on the way for Thursday night

On a mobile device? Click here to watch LIVE.

Temperatures in the 40s and sunshine sure felt good Thursday afternoon, but we still have one more freeze on the way. In fact, the National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a hard freeze warning that will be in effect from 6 p.m. Thursday until 10 a.m. Friday for the northern two-thirds of the WAFB viewing area. This includes all of WAFB’s southwest Mississippi counties southward to the southern ends of Livingston, Ascension, and Iberville Parishes. A freeze warning is in effect for the same period across Assumption, St. James, and St. John the Baptist Parishes, as well as northern portions of Lafourche and Terrebonne Parishes.

The First Alert Storm Team is anticipating a Friday morning low of 26° for Baton Rouge’s Metro Airport, with temperatures running at or below freezing for 12 hours or more across much of the metro area between Thursday evening and Friday morning.

Unlike Wednesday and Thursday, Friday will not be a blue sky day, but the First Alert Forecast is still expecting Friday afternoon temperatures to climb into the 50s as we say goodbye and good riddance to freezing temperatures for the weekend and through next week. A warming trend will continue into the weekend. Temperatures in the 60s are expected on Saturday and many neighborhoods will hit 70° or more on Sunday.

A cold front is scheduled to arrive early Monday. Plan for a few showers Sunday evening into late Sunday night, with rain likely through much of Monday. Thursday afternoon’s guidance suggests that Monday’s front will not be overly energetic. We are not anticipating widespread severe storms. In addition, while the front will mean an end to the 70s, temperatures behind the front should stay close to normal for this time of year.

