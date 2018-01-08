FIRST ALERT FORECAST: One more chilly out-the-door

On a mobile device? Click here to watch LIVE.

Thursday will be one more really chilly out-the-door before morning temperatures warm up significantly. Under clear skies and light winds, we're starting out in the mid to upper 30°s and patchy light frost is possible in some outlying areas.

There will be more sunshine Thursday and a bit on the breezy side, with southerly winds 5 - 15 mph but warming up into the low/mid 70°s.

Overnight, it won't be nearly as chilly (cold) under partly cloudy skies, with a few scattered showers and a low in the mid 50°s.

Friday, we're back to "umbrella weather" just in time for the weekend with 60% - 70% coverage. There is a "marginal risk" for severe weather and a high Friday of 75°.

