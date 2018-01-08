FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Near Record Warmth

On a mobile device? Click here to watch LIVE.

Overall, it was a quiet morning locally on FIRST ALERT Doppler radar, but an umbrella will probably come in handy for many neighborhoods later in the day.

It was a very warm "February" morning. At Baton Rouge Metro Airport, our temperature didn't drop below 71° and, as of late morning, we've already TIED THE RECORD HIGH of 82°.

Under mostly cloudy skies, it will be breezy (SE winds of 10 - 20 mph) with a 50% coverage of rain/isolated thunderstorms and now, bumping up the daytime high into the mid 80°s, which means a NEW record high for February 21.

Overnight, skies will be mostly cloudy, with a few scattered showers and a low of 68°. Thursday, there will be a sun/cloud mix, with 40% rain coverage and again, too warm. The afternoon high will top out in the mid 80°s. Friday and Saturday, we'll keep scattered showers in the forecast (30% - 50%), while increasing rain coverage Sunday and Monday (60% - 70%).

