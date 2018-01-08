FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Much Warmer

On a mobile device? Click here to watch LIVE.

A Dense Fog Advisory was in effect Thursday morning (and was problematic throughout the morning drive), as visibility was seriously limited for some neighborhoods, while others reported very little impact.

Otherwise, early temperatures started off MUCH warmer than normal. In fact, it was as warm or warmer than our average "daytime high" should be this time of year, which is in the mid to upper 60°s. We'll end up later Thursday in the lower 80°s (the record high is 85° and was set in 1989). Expect a sun/cloud mix, perhaps a "very few" spotty showers (10% coverage), and breezy conditions, with southerly winds of 10 - 15 mph.

Overnight, you should once again be watchful for patchy fog, with a low of 62°. Friday, there will be fog during the early drive, with mostly cloudy skies and isolated showers. It will also be another unseasonably warm winter day, with a high of 79°.

For the weekend, rain chances for Saturday are set at 40% - 50% coverage (perhaps a few rumbles of thunder) and a high of 76°. A few showers could also linger into the early morning hours on Sunday, but there's only a 20% chance and later in the day, we'll reach 72°.

