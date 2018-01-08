FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Most of WAFB viewing area under Flash Flood Watch until Sunday

On a mobile device? Click here to watch LIVE.

Saturday, the Storm Prediction Center has placed our area under a SLIGHT TO ENHANCED RISK for severe weather. The main "time-line" looks to be from mid-morning to mid-afternoon/evening Saturday with locally heavy rainfall is possible.

A Flash Flood Watch has been issued for Ascension, Assumption, East Baton Rouge, East Feliciana, Iberville, Livingston, Lower Lafourche, Lower Terrebonne, Northern Tangipahoa, Pointe Coupee, Southern Tangipahoa, St. Helena, St. James, St. John The Baptist, Upper Lafourche, Upper Terrebonne, West Baton Rouge & West Feliciana Parishes until 01:00 a.m. Sunday.

Flash Flood Watch for Amite, Pike & Wilkinson Counties until 1:00 a.m. Sunday.

A REMINDER - ALL types of severe weather will be included in this "threat risk" tomorrow: damaging winds, pockets of large hail, and the potential for tornadoes.

Temperatures will fall from a high in the lower 70°s.

The overall potential rainfall totals continue to climb with the numbers now increasing in scope to widespread amounts of 2" - 4". However, some areas may see in excess of 6".

In the meantime, expect mostly cloudy skies for your Friday day ahead, and it will be windy with southerly winds, 10 -20 mph, and only a few scattered showers on FIRST ALERT Doppler radar (a 30% coverage).

Overnight, expect scattered showers, warm and breezy with a “low” dropping into the upper 60°s. The good news: with the eastward march of this very strong cold front, we will clear out nicely and enjoy a cool, sunny Sunday.

