FIRST ALERT FORECAST: 'Marginal to slight risk' for severe weather overnight

It's quiet for your out-the-door Friday morning. There is no activity YET on FIRST ALERT Doppler radar and temperatures are starting out in the mid 50°s, which is about where they "should be" in the early morning this time of year. Expect more of a sun/cloud mix, with scattered showers becoming more prevalent in the afternoon. The forecast is calling for 50% coverage and a high in the upper 70°s.

Remember, late Friday night and into the early hours Saturday, southeast Louisiana and southwest Mississippi will be under a "marginal to slight risk" for severe weather. The primary threat is strong damaging winds, with the potential for hail and isolated tornadoes. The low will dip to 60°.

Saturday, there will be rain during the morning, but expect it will diminish throughout the day. There will also be southwest winds and cooler temps. The high will only reach the mid 60°s. Drier conditions settle in for Sunday, but clouds will likely linger with highs in the upper 60°s.

There will be one more shot of rain Monday, before a decent stretch of drier weather settles in for much of next week.

