FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Light to moderate rainfall lingers after overnight severe weather

The severe weather overnight has come to an end, but there is still light to moderate rainfall on FIRST ALERT Doppler radar throughout southeast Louisiana and southwest Mississippi. Extra drive time would be a very good idea due to the remaining line of showers.

Our models indicate the wet weather will be wrapping up by mid-morning. The rain will be followed by clearing skies and cooler temperatures, with breezy northerly winds and a high only in the upper 60°s. Overnight, the weather will be MUCH quieter and dry. It will be clear and chilly, with a low of 45°.

Thursday, it will be a beautiful spring day, with lots of sunshine and light southeastern winds. Our afternoon high will top out in the low/mid 70°s. Unfortunately, scattered rain is back in the forecast for the latter half of Friday (50% coverage) with rain likely Saturday (80% coverage).

