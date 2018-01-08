FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Last dry day before rains return

On a mobile device? Click here to watch LIVE.

It looks to be a good Friday in March ahead. Enjoy one more day of dry and mild weather. The day is starting out with partly cloudy skies and very chilly temperatures, with lows in the upper 30° to lower 40°s.

We're on the way to a high in the lower 70°s, with more sunshine and breezy, southerly winds. Overnight, clouds will increase and temps won't be as cool, with a low of 54°.

Saturday, it's umbrella weather again with 70% coverage of rain and isolated storms. There is a "marginal risk" for severe weather during the late afternoon/evening/overnight. The high Saturday will reach the mid/upper 70°s.

Don't forget to set your clock "ahead" one hour before bedtime Saturday night (daylight saving time returns!). Expect a Sunday morning low around 60°, with rain tapering off through the morning hours. In fact, Sunday afternoon is looking much better, especially for the 2 p.m. pitch at Alex Box Stadium.

