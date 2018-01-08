FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Isolated to Scattered Showers

On a mobile device? Click here to watch LIVE.

Expect isolated to scattered showers on FIRST ALERT Doppler radar that will become more widespread by mid-morning. Virtually everyone will gets wet Wednesday afternoon. A few thunderstorms will also be possible.

Temperatures will steadily drop throughout the day, from the upper 60°s to lower 70°s Wednesday morning to the upper 40°s to lower 50° by the evening drive.

Overnight, a few scattered showers may linger, about a 40% coverage. It will also get much colder, dropping to a low of 40°. Thursday, skies will clear temporarily. It will be partly cloudy, with light northeastern winds and an afternoon high of 61°.

Look for highs on Friday to reach the mid to upper 60°s, but scattered rains return for Friday afternoon and evening (40% coverage). Unfortunately, the forecast for Saturday and Sunday is even wetter: set rain chances at 80% on Saturday and 80% on Sunday.

