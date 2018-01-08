FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Hard Freeze in effect, temps will remain frigid into Sunday

On a mobile device? Click here to watch live

A Hard Freeze warning is in effect until 10 a.m. Sunday for the metro Baton Rouge and the surrounding parishes.

A blast of Arctic air will hang around through the weekend. Runners for the Louisiana Marathon will need to bundle up for all festivities. Temperatures will be frigid overnight into early Sunday.

It will be a slow warm up in the morning, so if you are participating in the Louisiana Marathon be sure to bundle up accordingly. Morning lows will dip into the mid 20°s Sunday with temperatures at or below freezing for 13-16 hours.

Tuesday will see high temperatures by late morning with falling temperatures through the afternoon. A slim chance for some wintry precipitation is still possible, but Saturday afternoon weather model runs are trending drier for Tuesday. The ground temperature will stay warm enough to prevent any precipitation from sticking.

The weather gets interesting on Tuesday. Another Arctic cold front will move in during the day Tuesday. Scattered precipitation is expected behind the front. Some mix of light rain, snow, sleet, and ice will be possible. Most will just see light rain with some sleet pellets mixed in. Any accumulation will be well less than 1". It's more likely no accumulation will occur. Temperatures will once again turn bitterly cold Wednesday and Thursday. Expect widespread hard freeze conditions both mornings. Another storm system looks to arrive late Thursday into Friday.

A widespread hard freeze is on tap for Sunday morning, meaning full freeze precautions should be taken, including protecting pipes.

Right now precipitation coverage of any kind is only 30%, so most are expected to remain dry. Bitterly cold air will be in place for the middle of the week. Hard freezes are expected again Wednesday and Thursday mornings. A significant warming trend will occur to end the week heading into next weekend. We also bring back rain chances Friday and next Sunday.

