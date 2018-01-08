FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Goodbye cool temperature, hello mid 80s

On a mobile device? Click here to watch LIVE.

We say goodbye to cooler than normal temperatures for at least the next 5 days. A warming trend thanks to southerly winds will bring afternoon highs back into the 80°s through Wednesday.

Highs this weekend will top out in the low to mid 80°s. High pressure remains in control keeping the area dry through Monday. The only weather issues over the weekend will be breezy winds mainly during the afternoon and some patchy fog Sunday morning. Otherwise get out and enjoy the weather this weekend.

As we head back to work Monday we once again might see a patch or two of fog for the morning drive. A slight chance for showers returns to the forecast Tuesday and Wednesday, but most are expected to remain dry.

Everyone looks to see rain Thursday as our next cold front arrives. We might see a few strong t-storms and some heavy rain Thursday, but we'll fine tune the forecast in the coming days. Cooler temperatures will be felt to end the week.

CLICK HERE for more weather news.

Copyright 2018 WAFB. All rights reserved.