FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Cooler temperature will remain under afternoon sunshine

All areas (and forms) of "severe weather" overnight came to an end prior to sunrise and as the wet weather wrapped up, gusty northerly winds helped the early temperature to drop over "twenty degrees" in just 24 hours. The temperature fell to the low/mid 50°s.

Under clearing skies and breezy northerly winds, we'll enjoy some April sunshine later in the day and high temperatures noticeably cooler than the mid 80°s Tuesday. Wednesday, the high will be in the upper 60°s.

Overnight, you can expect things to stay much quieter and dry. It will be a clear and chilly night with a low of 45°.

On Thursday, look forward to a beauty of a spring day with lots of sunshine, light SE winds. The afternoon high will top out in the low/mid 70°s.

Unfortunately, rain returns to our forecast as we head toward the weekend. Specifically the latter half of Friday (50% coverage) and rain likely (the first part of) Saturday (80% coverage).

