FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Cooler start, with rain/isolated thunderst - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Cooler start, with rain/isolated thunderstorms possible later

First Alert Weather (Source: WAFB) First Alert Weather (Source: WAFB)
BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) -

On a mobile device? Click here to watch LIVE.

For the first time in three days, we’re starting off with temperatures BELOW 70°, but just barely. There is a possibility for MORE record heat Friday, with rain and isolated thunderstorms also in the mix.

Under a sun/cloud mix Friday morning, we’re looking at 50% - 60% coverage of rain and a high in the low/mid 80°s. The RECORD for February 23 is 82°, which was set 1909. Overnight, it will be mostly cloudy, with isolated showers and a low in the upper 60°s.

Saturday, there will be scattered showers, with 30% - 40% coverage and a high, again, in the lower 80°s. By Sunday, get ready for the umbrellas and a wet day, as rain/storms are likely (80% coverage). The high will finally drop below 80° and top out in the lower 70°s.

A cold front is expected to slide into the lower Mississippi Valley late Saturday night into early Sunday morning and a few thunderstorms are expected into Monday as well, as the front stalls near the Louisiana coast.

CLICK HERE for more weather news.

Copyright 2018 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly