FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Cooler, Light Drizzle

It was a chilly morning, with light drizzle on FIRST ALERT Doppler radar, but it didn't last long. The weak cold front slid southward only produced a few areas of minor rainfall during the early commute.

So, we'll dry out and expect somewhat clearer skies over the course of the next few hours, becoming partly cloudy and breezy (gusty northerly winds) Friday afternoon with a noticeably cooler daytime high (compared to Thursday's 72°) and only topping out in the mid/upper 50°s. Overnight, partly cloudy and turning colder, with a low of 38°.

Saturday, there will be a few showers during the morning and those will becoming gradually more widespread during the afternoon. The forecast calls for 50% coverage of light rain/isolated thunderstorms and a high of 56°.

The majority of southeast Louisiana and southwest Mississippi will see rain/storms late Saturday into Sunday morning. Again, there "could" be a few thunderstorms during that timeframe, though severe weather does not appear to be a significant concern. Rainfall totals over the weekend will typically run on the order of 1/2" to possibly 1" for most neighborhoods. Sunday morning won't be as chilly, with lows in the low/mid 50°s and afternoon highs warming into the upper 60°s.

