FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Cool temps, rain on the way

Some WAFB neighborhoods got a good dose of sunshine Friday afternoon, but it still stayed on the cool side throughout the day with temperatures in the 50s and the winds occasionally kicking up to make it feel even cooler.

Temperatures will slip into the 40s Friday evening and the clouds will be returning, but it stays dry for the ladies’ Krewe of Artemis, which rolls Friday evening in downtown Baton Rouge. It’s a great parade, just be sure to dress for it.

Skies will become overcast later Friday night and stay that way throughout the better part of Saturday. It’ll be a chilly start on Saturday too, with sunrise temperatures in the upper 30s for the Red Stick. Saturday’s highs will return to the low to mid 50s.

The bigger weather story for Saturday focuses on the increasing rain potential through the day. The First Alert Forecast keeps most WAFB communities dry from the morning into the lunch hour. After that, however, the chance of getting wet will be increasing from the afternoon into the evening. Plan for a 30 percent chance of showers by 3 p.m., rising to 50 to 60 percent by 6 p.m., and then up to 70 to 80 percent for Saturday night into early Sunday morning.

Saturday afternoon, WAFB area Carnival parades may get lucky and miss out on the rain. On the other hand, Saturday evening’s Krewe of Orion has a pretty good chance of getting damp. In addition, there will be an increasing chance for a few rumbles of thunder as we head into Saturday evening.

While we cannot rule out one or two strong thunderstorms between Saturday evening and early Sunday morning, we do not anticipate a significant stormy weather event. Localized rain totals could possibly approach 2” in spots, but the current guidance leans towards regional rain totals running well under 1” for most WAFB neighborhoods.

In addition, the latest First Alert Forecast calls for a dry and mild Sunday afternoon, with temperatures returning to the mid to upper 60s under slowly clearing skies. That is very good news for Mid City Gras’ inaugural parade on North Boulevard.

The region dries out with plenty of sunshine on Monday, but the respite doesn’t last long at all. Rain returns on Tuesday and extends into Wednesday as our next cold front arrives along the Gulf Coast. We could even see a few lingering showers early on Thursday and a return of isolated showers for Friday afternoon.

At least we do not anticipate any arctic air through the upcoming 7 to 10 days or more. Looking for an extended run of rain free weather to go with the milder temperatures? Don’t hold your breath.

