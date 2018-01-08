FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Cool temperatures today after weak overnight cold front

On a mobile device? Click here to watch LIVE.

A weak cold front that passed through the area late Saturday will bring a slight cool down to the area today. Temperatures will run about 5 degrees cooler meaning afternoon highs will stay out of the 80°s and remain in the mid to upper 70°s. The front has stalled along the coast and will begin to lift to the north during the day today.

As the front lifts, a stray shower or two can't be ruled out, but just about everyone should remain dry. Fog won't be much of an issue for most Monday except maybe along the coastal parishes where some patchy fog will be possible. Monday stays mainly dry.

A cold front will approach the area by mid-week bringing above normal rain chances back into the forecast. The front stalls to the north of the local area Wednesday. Wednesday and Thursday look somewhat wet with off and on scattered to numerous showers and t-storms.

The good news is that rainfall totals look manageable and severe weather doesn't look like an issue at this time. Most will pick up around 1" of rain Wednesday and Thursday. We don't get much of a chance to dry out as another storm system and cold front approaches during next weekend.

