FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Cool morning starts expected for next few days

Everyone enjoyed a cool spring Wednesday under the sunshine and skies will stay clear through the evening and overnight as well. Plan for a Thursday morning start for the Red Stick in the upper 30s to low 40s, with afternoon highs climbing into the low to mid 60s under mainly clear skies. Yes, it should be another beauty, although still a little cooler than normal, even for early March.

The First Alert Forecast for Friday calls for another morning start in the upper 30s to lower 40s with an afternoon high reaching the 70s for many neighborhoods under fair skies.

We still have rain in the forecast for the weekend, but the threat for strong to severe storms appears to be lower now based on some of our latest guidance. In addition, rain totals will come down as well compared to earlier projections, with most neighborhoods now looking at accumulations of 1" or less. That does not mean a storm free weekend though, just a reduced threat for active weather compared to what we were thinking earlier in the week.

A cold front is still expected to roll into the WAFB viewing area on Sunday morning. The problem is the uncertainty as to the timing and distribution of the weekend rains. For now, the First Alert Forecast will call for a 60 percent chance of rain on Saturday, with most of that occurring during the latter half of the day. Set rain chances at 60 to 70 percent for Sunday, with most of that occurring during the first half of the day.

With a little luck, we could salvage the first half of Saturday and the latter half of Sunday for some outdoor weekend endeavors. Keep in mind however, that confidence is not very high with this current outlook. Be ready for changes in the timing of the weekend rains as we fine tune the weekend forecast through the work week.

After weekend highs in the 70s, expect a cool down for Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday with highs for the first half of next week in the 60s. The good news is that all three days should be mainly sunny.

