FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Cool, Dry

It's a nice, quiet and DRY start to your mid-week morning, with temperatures in the upper 40°s to lower 50°s and you'll enjoy a pleasant sunny March day ahead.

There will be lots of sunshine, light northwestern winds, and a high in the low/mid 60°s, which is a "bit" cooler than normal for this time of year. It will be MUCH colder overnight, with clear skies and a low dropping into the upper 30°s.

Wednesday, you can look forward to another nice one, with more sunshine and mild temperatures only reaching a high of 65°. Still, it will be dry and pleasant to wrap up your work week Friday.

Unfortunately, our extended forecast has rain likely for the latter half of Saturday and a rather wet day in store for the better part of Sunday. We'll watch if there will be any "severe threat" or locally heavy rainfall.

