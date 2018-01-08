FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Cool, calm weather expected for first half of week

On a mobile device? Click here to watch LIVE.

A tranquil weather pattern will remain in place through the first half of the work/school week. Sunday will stay cool with highs only in the low 60s and a steady westerly breeze. Winds will relax Sunday night, allowing for a steady drop in temperature.

Morning lows Monday for back to school/work will be chilly, if not cold. Lows Monday will dip into the upper 30s to low 40s. Temperatures will then trend warmer all the way into Wednesday, with Wednesday being our warmest day, with highs back in the low 80s, but conditions will remain comfortable. A weak cold front will push through the area Thursday morning.

Severe weather is not in the forecast, but a few isolated showers will be possible. We stay dry Friday. Into the weekend, our next storm system and cold front will approach. The front looks to push through sometime Sunday.

For now, a few showers will be possible Saturday afternoon and evening. The better chance for rain will come at some point Sunday. Models continue to remain split on the exact arrival of the front and therefore the best opportunity for rain. Expect widespread thundershowers at some point Sunday. For now, severe weather doesn't appear to be a threat.

CLICK HERE for more weather news.

Copyright 2018 WAFB. All rights reserved.