FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Cold start Monday, but what about snow Tuesday?

Another very cold start on Monday morning will give way to a warmer afternoon as highs rebound to near 60° under sunny skies. We'll start out with clear skies tonight but clouds will roll in late as a strong cold front moves in from the north.

Look for temperatures to start out near or just above freezing on Tuesday. After our brief warm-up today, much colder weather returns tomorrow as daytime highs don't get out of the 30°s. But what about snow? At this point, a light wintry mix appears possible, including a few snowflakes, but with limited moisture in place, significant accumulations are not expected. And many of us may not see any wintry precipitation at all.

The story then transitions to a returning hard freeze threat as lows reach the low 20°s on both Wednesday and Thursday mornings. Much warmer weather arrives by the weekend, with good rain chances by Sunday in association with another cold front.

