FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Cold front pushes through

On a mobile device? Click here to watch LIVE.

It was definitely a wet start to your Tuesday morning. As you woke, rain and isolated thunderstorms are widespread on FIRST ALERT Doppler radar. The anticipated cold front pushed through southeast Louisiana during the morning commute.

Winds were gusty from the north early temperatures started dropping from the upper 60°s shortly after midnight to the lower 50°s shortly after daybreak. As expected, the wet weather came to an end and skies began to clear by mid-morning.

Sunshine is forecast for the afternoon, with northerly winds and a daytime high of 69°. Overnight, skies will be mostly clear and much cooler, with a low in the lower 40°s. Wednesday, you can look forward to the return of very nice March weather. It will be sunny and cool, with a high of only 61°.

Overall, anticipate sunshine and mainly blue skies for Wednesday and Thursday. It will also be mostly sunny for Friday. However, the outlook for the weekend isn't all that promising, at least not for Saturday, where a 70% coverage of rain and isolated storms is expected.

CLICK HERE for more weather news.

Copyright 2018 WAFB. All rights reserved.