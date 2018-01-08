FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Cold front on the way, then beautiful Easter weekend

On a mobile device? Click here to watch LIVE.

Expect warm afternoons for the next couple of days with rain chances slowly rising. The WAFB First Alert Forecast calls for afternoon highs in the low to mid 80s for both Tuesday and Wednesday. Set rain chances at 20 percent chance for Tuesday afternoon, then nudge those percentages to 30 to 40 percent for Wednesday.

Tuesday shapes up to be a breezy day under mostly cloudy skies. Sunrise temperatures for the Red Stick will be in the mid 60s, reflecting a somewhat muggy air mass in place. The weather picture for Wednesday is much the same.

The big weather story for this week comes on Thursday when a cold front sweeps through the Lower Mississippi River Valley. The NWS Storm Prediction Center currently has much of the WAFB region under a marginal to slight risk for severe weather on Thursday as the front works its way through the area. Be ready for a few strong to severe storms, with rain totals from Wednesday evening into Thursday running between roughly 0.5” to 1.5” for the event.

With rain chances running 80 to 90 percent on Thursday, the clouds and rain should keep temperatures down in the 70s for just about everyone.

Skies will be clearing by Friday morning and we will get a second, dry cold front passing through the region on Friday too, reinforcing a cooler and les humid forecast for the weekend. The bottom line is it’s shaping up to be a gorgeous Easter weekend. After a high on Good Friday in the mid to upper 70s, that second front should keep highs in the low 70s on Saturday. Expect sunny skies for both afternoons.

Easter Sunday looks just about perfect for egg hunts, church services, and afternoon events under mostly sunny skies. Easter morning will be cool with sunrise temperatures in the low to mid 50s for metro Baton Rouge. Plan for afternoon highs in the upper 70s to near 80°.

