FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Cold front brings showers, possibility of intense storms in the evening

The threat for severe weather remains very low for the local area as a cold front continues to push through.

Showers will be widespread through a portion of the morning before we see a generally decrease in overall activity moving through the afternoon. Showers and t-storms will increase in coverage and intensity as we move through the evening.

It's during the evening that we may see one or two strong storms with gusty winds. A slightly higher threat, but still low, is the threat for heavy rainfall. The local area is still under a Slight Risk (2 out of 4) for excessive rainfall from The Weather Prediction Center.

Widespread 1-2" rainfall totals will be possible through Monday. These totals are manageable with no flood risk. But, a few localized spots could pick up upwards of 3-4". It's in these very isolated locations that some minor flooding of low lying poorly drained areas could occur primarily late Sunday into early Monday.

Showers and t-storms begin to get pushed to the south of Baton Rouge Monday morning. The commute Monday will be slick so allot for some extra time for the morning drive.

The area will be dry Monday into early Tuesday. The cold front lifts back to the north as a warm front Tuesday afternoon triggering some scattered showers and t-storms.

Wednesday will be mainly dry with highs returning to the 80°s.

Another cold front is set to arrive Thursday. Showers and t-storms will once again be likely. We'll keep an eye out for the possibility of severe weather, but at this time the threat looks low.

Rains exit during the day Thursday leaving behind cooler and drier weather to end the week and for next weekend.

