FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Cold front ahead

Scattered to numerous showers and t-storms have redeveloped early this morning. Activity is mainly south of Baton Rouge. A few pockets of heavy rain will be possible for the remainder of the morning. A cold front will be working through the area today.

This front will continue to push scattered to numerous t-showers to the east out of the area through the rest of the day. Temperatures will trend slightly cooler through the afternoon falling from the mid 60°s to the low 60°s Clouds will hang around overnight, but rain won't be an issue for the morning drive on Lundi Gras. It will be somewhat chilly with lows in the mid and upper 40°s so grab a jacket.

Monday will stay cool with a high right at or near 60°. A few stray showers will be possible during the day Monday, but most are expected to remain dry. Temperatures rebound quickly into Mardi Gras Tuesday as southerly flow returns. We might see a blip or two on radar Tuesday afternoon. A weak disturbance will clip the area Wednesday.

A few scattered showers are in the Valentine's Ash Wednesday forecast. So if you have lunch or dinner plans you may want to hang on to an umbrella. Afternoon temperatures will approach 80° Thursday. Our next cold front arrives Friday into the weekend. The front will be weak and will only carry a 20% chance for rain for the end of the week.

