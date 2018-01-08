FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Cold, damp, and cloudy

On a mobile device? Click here to watch LIVE.

We spent Lundi Gras under the clouds and there were a few quick passing showers for some of you through the day. Monday’s highs struggled to reach the 50s for many WAFB neighborhoods, and the dampness and clouds likely made it feel even cooler.

Clouds stay with us through the night and Mardi Gras Day. Just about everybody stays dry through the night and temperatures will remain nearly steady through the night too. The latest First Alert Forecast calls for overcast skies with spotty showers possible at sunrise. Morning lows will be running in the mid to upper 40s for most of the WAFB area.

Unfortunately, we can’t rule out passing showers for Fat Tuesday. Set rain chances at 30 to 40 percent for the afternoon with a high in the low 60s. However, what rain that does fall will not amount to much as neighborhoods that do get wet can expect less than 0.1” of rain for the day.

So go ahead and stick with your Tuesday parade plans and enjoy the last day of Carnival. Just make sure that you have rain gear or a place to dodge a quick shower and don’t worry about any active or severe weather.

Rain chances for Valentine’s Day/Ash Wednesday will run around 40 percent with afternoon highs bouncing back into the mid to upper 70s. Thursday looks mainly dry. We can’t entirely rule out a spotty shower or two, but we do not anticipate anything significant through the day. Thursday’s temperatures for the Red Stick will reach the upper 70s.

Our next cold front is scheduled for a Friday arrival. At this point, Friday’s front doesn’t look all that vigorous though. Expect scattered showers and a few thunderstorms with rain chances running about 40 to 50 percent, but we’re not anticipating much, if any, severe weather.

Unfortunately, Friday’s front will stall along the coast, keeping the weather a bit unsettled through the weekend. However, we won’t be dealing with a weekend washout. Set rain chances for both Saturday and Sunday at about 20 percent or less. Highs on Saturday look to drop back down into the low 60s, but we should be back to around 70° or so for Sunday afternoon.

