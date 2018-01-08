FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Cold, Clear

Live video from WAFB 9News is available on your computer, tablet and smartphone during all local newscasts. Weekdays: 9News This Morning: Early Edition at 4:30am, 9News This Morning at 5:00am, WBXH's Big Xtra Hour at 7:00am, 9News at Noon, 5:00pm, 6:00pm and 10:00pm. Saturday on 9News at 5:00pm, 6:00pm and 10:00pm. Sundays on 9News This Morning at 7:00am, 5:30pm and 10:00pm. When 9News is not airing a live newscast, you will see replays of the most recent newscasts, you can even scroll back through in 'DVR' mode to watch. Internet Explorer users please note compatibility mode may disable display of the live player, disable compatibility mode if you do not see player.

On a mobile device? Click here to watch LIVE.

It's a cold, clear morning with lows in the low/mid 30°s. There is a light freeze for some neighborhoods, but it will warm up into the upper 50°s by lunchtime.

RELATED: Super Blue Blood Moon: What is it and when will we see it?

So, enjoy another day of sunshine, light southerly winds, and an afternoon high topping out in the mid/upper 60°s. Overnight, skies will be partly cloudy and not nearly as cold, with the low only dropping to 51°.

Tomorrow, clouds will increase and there could be a few isolated afternoon showers. Temps will be quite mild, with a high in the lower 70°s. Expect scattered showers during the overnight hours into early Friday (40% coverage) as a cold front slides through the region.

We are not anticipating severe weather with this cold front (great news) and most neighborhoods will see less than 0.5" of rain as it passes by. While we may be dealing with scattered (mainly light) showers for the morning commute, the rains should be long gone by Friday afternoon.

CLICK HERE for more weather news.

Copyright 2018 WAFB. All rights reserved.