FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Clear, Very Chilly

The day is starting out clear and very chilly, with temperatures noticeably cooler than Monday. They are in the upper 30°s to lower 40°s. Again Tuesday, look forward to plenty of sunshine, but not nearly as breezy, with light northerly winds and a high topping out in the mid 60°s.

Overnight, it will be clear and quite chilly, with a low of 39°. Wednesday will be another good looking late winter day. It will be sunny and pleasant, with a high of 66°.

The potential for umbrella weather returns to our forecast overnight Thursday into Friday. To wrap up the week, rain coverage will be 40% - 50%.

Over the weekend, there will be hit-and-miss showers for both St. Patrick's Day and Sunday (50%). Temperatures will be trending warmer, too, with highs in the upper 70°s to lower 80°s.

