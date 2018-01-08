FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Clear skies and cool temps

On a mobile device? Click here to watch LIVE.

There was no complaining about Tuesday’s weather and the story will be much the same for Wednesday and Thursday too. Mainly clear skies with just a few fair weather clouds made for a nice Tuesday afternoon. Those few clouds will thin out into the evening and we will see clear skies overnight with another chilly start on Wednesday morning. Plan for Wednesday sunrise temperatures around 40° for the Red Stick.

Like Tuesday, expect mainly sunny skies through Wednesday with an afternoon high in the mid to upper 60s for the Capital region. Thursday will be another day with a chilly start in the upper 30s the low 40s for metro Baton Rouge. Thursday afternoon will get a little warmer with highs climbing into the low to mid 70s under fair skies.

Unfortunately, as we approach the weekend, this great spring-like weather comes to an end. While the warming trend will continue with highs in the mid 70s for Friday and near 80° for the weekend, the warm up comes with scattered rains each day.

In fact, the First Alert Forecast nudges rain chances up about 10 percent for Friday, Saturday, and Sunday compared to Monday’s outlook. None of the three days will be a washout, but be prepared for scattered showers and a few thunderstorms for all three afternoons. At this time, we do not anticipate any severe weather outbreaks over the three-day period. However, given the warmer temperatures, especially over the weekend, one or two stronger thunderstorms are a possibility.

A cold front rolls into the area next Monday and that looks to deliver scattered rains for Monday too. The good news is that Monday’s front is in and out of the WAFB area in one day and that should lead into a dry and less humid midweek.

