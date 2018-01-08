FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Clear, Chilly

Live video from WAFB 9News is available on your computer, tablet and smartphone during all local newscasts. Weekdays: 9News This Morning: Early Edition at 4:30am, 9News This Morning at 5:00am, WBXH's Big Xtra Hour at 7:00am, 9News at Noon, 5:00pm, 6:00pm and 10:00pm. Saturday on 9News at 5:00pm, 6:00pm and 10:00pm. Sundays on 9News This Morning at 7:00am, 5:30pm and 10:00pm. When 9News is not airing a live newscast, you will see replays of the most recent newscasts, you can even scroll back through in 'DVR' mode to watch. Internet Explorer users please note compatibility mode may disable display of the live player, disable compatibility mode if you do not see player.

There are no concerns about our late January weather. On this Tuesday morning, we're enjoying clear skies and temperatures generally in the mid/upper 30°s.

We're looking forward to another winter day with plenty of sunshine, light northeast winds, and somewhat cooler temperatures. Our high this afternoon will only top out in the mid 50°s.

Overnight, it will be clear and cold, with the low dropping to 34°. Tomorrow, there will still be no mention of wet weather. Instead, expect to see sunny skies, with southerly winds and mild temps. The high is forecast in the mid 60°s.

Our next cold front arrives late Thursday/early Friday. A few scattered showers will return to the forecast (but only 30% - 40% coverage), with highs warming into the lower 70°s Thursday afternoon. However, it will be much cooler on Friday, with a high of only 57°.

