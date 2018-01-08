FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Clear, blue skies

On a mobile device? Click here to watch LIVE.

Monday was a gorgeous spring day with blue skies, low humidity, and soft breezes in the afternoon. You can expect clear skies through the evening and overnight with blue skies continuing right through Tuesday morning.

Tuesday sunrise temperatures for the Red Stick will be in the upper 40°s to near 50° with afternoon highs getting up to around 80° or so. Tuesday afternoon stays mainly sunny, with just a few fair-weather clouds dotting the sky.

It will be fair skies for Wednesday morning’s start with temperatures in the upper 50°s to near 60°.

The slightly warmer start for Wednesday will be a signal that southerly flow off the Gulf will be delivering milder and slightly more humid air into the region. Expect highs on Wednesday around 80° to the lower 80°s across WAFBland with skies becoming partly cloudy during the day.

A “mostly-dry” cold front will slide north to south through the viewing area early Thursday morning. We will post a “token 10%” for rain chances in the morning, and anything that does fall won’t amount to much.

Look for a morning start on Thursday around 60° to the lower 60°s with an afternoon high in the upper 70°s. Clouds will be thinning through the latter half of the day.

It’s fair to partly cloudy skies for Friday with afternoon temperatures climbing into the mid to upper 70°s.

Saturday will stay mostly-dry through the afternoon with highs reaching the upper 70°s to near 80°. However, as we head into the evening and overnight hours, rain chances will be on the rise as another cold front slides through the lower Mississippi Valley.

Unlike Thursday morning’s frontal passage, the weekend cold front looks to be a bit more “energetic” with showers and thunderstorms likely from Saturday night into Sunday. Set rain chances for Sunday at 70% with a high in the mid 70°s. With a little luck, however, we should get most of the rain out of the area by mid-day and salvage the latter half of Sunday for the afternoon BBQs.

