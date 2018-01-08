FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Clear, below normal temps

On a mobile device? Click here to watch LIVE.

We have no complaints about our quiet and cool mid-March weather. Again, this morning, temperatures are "below normal" for this time of year. We're looking at an early start in the mid to upper 30°s (but, not close to the "record low" of 25°).

Wednesday, expect more March sunshine, light northerly winds, and a high in the mid 60°s. Overnight, skies will be clear and the air will be cold again, with temps in the mid/upper 30°s.

Thursday, sunny skies return, with southerly winds. It will also be warmer, with a high of 74°. The next mention of rainfall comes overnight Thursday but will be more significant Friday (60% coverage), Saturday, and Sunday (40% coverage).

None of the three days will be a "total wash-out" but be prepared for scattered showers and even a few thunderstorms all three afternoons.

