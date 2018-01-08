FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Chilly with light, patchy drizzle

On a mobile device? Click here to watch LIVE.

After a chilly and rather disagreeable Sunday, our back-to-school forecast is calling for a bit of a warm-up, but clouds may linger. On this Monday morning, our temperature hasn't changed much from Sunday's high of 57°.

Out-the-door Monday morning, we've only dropped a few degrees, in the low/mid 50°s. Expect mostly cloudy skies during the day, with a few areas of light patchy drizzle (primarily in the morning), and an afternoon high in the low/mid 70°s.

Overnight, it will be mostly cloudy and seasonably cool, with a low of 54°. Tuesday, skies will be clearing and it should be a pleasant April day ahead. There will be light northerly winds and a high of 73°.

We're expecting a nice warming trend in the middle to latter part of the week (upper 70°s/lower 80°s). The threat of rain/storms will also return, of course, just in time for the weekend (70% coverage rain/storms, Friday night into Saturday).

CLICK HERE for more weather news.

Copyright 2018 WAFB. All rights reserved.