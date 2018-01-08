FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Chilly temps to start the work week

Live video from WAFB 9News is available on your computer, tablet and smartphone during all local newscasts. Weekdays: 9News This Morning: Early Edition at 4:30am, 9News This Morning at 5:00am, WBXH's Big Xtra Hour at 7:00am, 9News at Noon, 5:00pm, 6:00pm and 10:00pm. Saturday on 9News at 5:00pm, 6:00pm and 10:00pm. Sundays on 9News This Morning at 7:00am, 5:30pm and 10:00pm. When 9News is not airing a live newscast, you will see replays of the most recent newscasts, you can even scroll back through in 'DVR' mode to watch. Internet Explorer users please note compatibility mode may disable display of the live player, disable compatibility mode if you do not see player.

Skies will clear as we move into a chilly Monday morning. Northerly winds will help push cold Canadian air towards South Louisiana for the first half of the work week. You'll want a jacket early Monday with lows reaching the low 40°s. A light freeze will be possible Tuesday and Wednesday mornings north and east of Baton Rouge. Bring in the pets and cover the plants in those locations. Temperatures will warm up briefly Wednesday PM into Thursday.

Our next cold front arrives late Thursday into Early Friday. Expect scattered showers and maybe a few non-severe t-storms. Rainfall totals for those that see rain will be less than 0.5". Another cool down occurs Friday into Saturday, but no freezes are expected. Yet another storm system looks to arrive towards the end of the weekend bringing rain back into the forecast for Sunday.

Local Mardi Gras parades shouldn't have any major weather issues. It will be cool so grab some jackets if you plan to go.

