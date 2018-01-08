FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Chilly Start, Warm Up Later

On a mobile device? Click here to watch LIVE.

Happy Mardi Gras!! It was, indeed, a chilly start to your Fat Tuesday, with temperatures generally dropping into the mid 40°s, but at least it will be warmer Tuesday than Monday.

After cloudy skies and a few areas of light drizzle Tuesday morning, we're expecting somewhat of a sun/cloud mix and isolated to scattered showers will be possible by late morning/early afternoon. Overall, there will be a 30% to 40% coverage and a high in the mid 60°s for your Mardi Gras parades and celebrations.

Overnight, "the party is over," so watch for areas of patchy fog, along with scattered light rain and a low of 59°. Wednesday, you'll be waking up on Ash Wednesday/Valentine's Day to early patchy fog, with mostly cloudy skies and "much" warmer temperatures. The forecast calls for 30% coverage of showers and an afternoon high soaring into the upper 70°s.

Thursday looks mostly dry and quite mild. Our next cold front rolls around again Friday. That means shower activity developing on FIRST ALERT Doppler radar, with a 40% - 50% coverage.

