FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Chilly, Dry

The rain and light drizzle from the weekend has come to an end. We're off to quiet and dry weather again on FIRST ALERT Doppler radar and early Monday temperatures generally in the mid/upper 40°s. RIVER STAGES

Today, look forward to returning sunshine, with light northerly winds and a high in the mid 60°s. Overnight, you can expect clear skies and colder temps, with a low of 34°. Tomorrow, it will be sunny but noticeably cooler, as the high Tuesday is only forecast to climb to 55°.

Our next cold front arrives late Thursday/early Friday. A few scattered showers will return to the forecast (but only 30% - 40% coverage). And, yet another storm system looks to arrive towards the end of the weekend, bringing more rain back into the forecast for Sunday.

Local Mardi Gras parades shouldn't have any major weather issues, but it may be relatively cool, so grab some jackets as you head out to celebrate.

