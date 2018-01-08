FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Chilly, Cloudy

On a mobile device? Click here to watch LIVE.

It has certainly been a very chilly and cloudy Lundi Gras throughout southeast Louisiana and southwest Mississippi. Once again, temperatures have been some 20° to 25° colder than Sunday, starting out in the low/mid 40°s and pretty much staying in the 40°s through the mornings hours.

Overall, we're expecting mainly cloudy skies Monday, with light northerly winds and perhaps a few more spotty/isolated showers (outside of the few earlier that popped up on FIRST ALERT Doppler radar). It will also stay VERY chilly, with the "high" only reaching the low/mid 50°s. Overnight, clouds will linger and temps will not be quite "as" cool, with a low in the upper 40°s.

For Fat Tuesday, it will be cloudy and warmer, with a 20% to 30% coverage of light rain, but the afternoon high should top out in the upper 60°s. On Ash Wednesday/Valentine's Day, a weak disturbance will pass over the local area, producing a few more light scattered showers (30% coverage) mainly during the afternoon or early evening.

Temperatures will warm significantly and approach 80° both Wednesday and Thursday, while our next rain-producing cold front is scheduled to arrive Friday (50% coverage) into Saturday. However, this front should remain weak, with just a few showers in the forecast (20%). It should be nice to have only isolated showers to start out Presidents' Day weekend, instead of the off-and-on again rain of the past few weekends.

