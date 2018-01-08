FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Chilly

On a mobile device? Click here to watch LIVE.

It is chilly once again on this Lundi Gras morning, with temperatures some 20° cooler than Sunday morning and starting out in the mid to upper 40°s.

We're expecting mostly cloudy skies Monday, with light northerly winds and a few spotty/isolated showers. It will be cool, with a high of only 55°. Overnight, clouds will linger, with a low in the upper 40°s.

For Fat Tuesday, it will be cloudy and warmer, with a 20% - 30% coverage of light rain. But, the afternoon high will top out in the upper 60°s. On Ash Wednesday/Valentine's Day, a weak disturbance will pass over the local area, producing a few more light scattered showers mainly during the afternoon or early evening.

Temperatures will approach 80° Thursday afternoon. Our next cold front looks to arrive Friday (50% coverage) into Saturday. This front will remain weak with just a few showers in the forecast, as we end the week and head into the weekend (20% coverage).

