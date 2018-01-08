FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Brace for severe weather, excessive rainfall

On a mobile device? Click here to watch LIVE.

The local area will be bracing for the potential of not only severe weather but also excessive heavy rainfall over the next 24-48 hours. A cold front will push through the area early Sunday bringing a squall line into South Louisiana. This squall line is expected to weaken as it moves through. But we still could see one or two strong storms embedded within the squall line capable of producing damaging winds and maybe a brief tornado.

The Storm Prediction Center has placed the viewing area under a Marginal Risk (1 out of 5) for severe weather through the day Sunday into the early morning hours Monday. We expect to see 2 separate rounds of strong storms. One in the morning during the predawn hours through about 8 AM. The second will come during the evening Sunday and stretch into the overnight Monday. In both instances, damaging winds are the main concern. But overall the threat for severe weather is low meaning if we did see any it would be limited.

We also will potentially see pockets of heavy rainfall embedded within these t-storms. The Weather Prediction Center has parts of the area under a Slight Risk (2 out of 4) for excessive rainfall. The remaining areas of the viewing area are under a Low Risk (1 out of 4). Widespread major flooding is not expected. Any flooding that occurs would be isolated and primarily for low lying poorly drained areas.

Drier and slightly cooler weather will be enjoyed late Monday into early Tuesday. Southerly flow quickly returns Tuesday and scattered afternoon showers and t-storms will be possible. Wednesday will be warm but mainly dry with highs back into the low 80°s. The next cold front looks to arrive Thursday bringing a likely chance for showers and t-storms. Cooler and drier weather will be enjoyed to end the week heading through to next weekend.

