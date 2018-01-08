FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Beautiful spring weather, but changes on the way

On a mobile device? Click here to watch LIVE.

No complaints about our current stretch of very pleasant April weather. As expected, it was a bit cooler this morning. We officially dropped to 44° at the Baton Rouge Metro Airport, but under sunny skies, we'll warm up nicely later Wednesday with light easterly winds and an afternoon high topping out in the upper 70s. Overnight, conditions should be clear and not as chilly, with a low of 51°. Thursday should have more blue skies and sunshine as the good looking weather continues. It will also be on the breezy side with a high of 81°.

However, changing weather is right around the corner. We anticipate increasing clouds through the day Friday, with isolated/scattered showers for the afternoon (30 percent coverage) and a high reaching the lower 80s.

Rain chances increase overnight Friday and Saturday, and once again, to start off your weekend, we're looking at a First Alert heads up for the potential of severe weather Saturday. In addition, there is the potential for widespread locally heavy rainfall (totals between 1" to 2"), possibly higher totals for some neighborhoods.

Fortunately, it's a much improved forecast for the latter half of the weekend with sunshine returning Sunday. It will be dry and cooler, too with a high only reaching the mid 60s.

CLICK HERE for more weather news.

Copyright 2018 WAFB. All rights reserved.