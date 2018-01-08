FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Beautiful Easter weekend on the way

On a mobile device? Click here to watch LIVE.

No one could seriously complain about Good Friday’s weather, and as promised, the Easter weekend weather will follow suit!

Get ready for an almost chilly morning start for Saturday, with sunrise temperatures in the 40s for many WAFB neighborhoods. Heading into the afternoon, you can expect mainly clear skies with highs climbing up into the upper 70s to near 80°. Saturday’s winds will be shifting from the northeast early in the day to the southeast by the afternoon. That’s our hint that the humidity will begin a slow rise by the time we get to Sunday and early next week.

Even so, Sunday shapes up to be a fine spring day under fair to partly cloudy skies. For those heading to sunrise services on Sunday, plan for temperatures in the low 50s in and around the Capital City. Easter Sunday afternoon temperatures will climb to around 80° or so, just about perfect for any outdoor activities. Monday stays mild under partly cloudy skies with highs around 80° to the lower 80s.

A fast-moving storm system will send a cold front our way next week. The current guidance suggests the front arrives in the WAFB area early on Wednesday. For the time being, we’re posting rain chances at 30 percent for Tuesday afternoon with a high in the low 80s. Rain chances will increase to around 70 to 80 percent by early Wednesday morning as the front sweeps into the area.

There is still a bit too much uncertainty to be talking about any severe weather threats for next week’s front, but we need to be vigilant given the time of year. Spring fronts are often the most energetic fronts of the year.

The current thinking is the front will move south and east of the WAFB area by Wednesday afternoon, delivering a dryout for Wednesday evening and a nice Thursday. Unfortunately, the long range guidance appears to be coming together on the idea for a return of rains by next Friday and into the weekend. Stay tuned!

