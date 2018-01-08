FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Starting out in the upper teens

On a mobile device? Click here to watch LIVE.

Be careful if you go out this morning. Temperatures have dropped into the upper teens, with wind chills again as low as the single digits. A Hard Freeze Warning stays in effect until 11 a.m. A Wind Chill Advisory expires prior to that, at 9 a.m.

We're expecting another sunny day. By lunchtime, we should be ABOVE freezing, with a high today finally reaching the mid 40°s. Overnight, one more Hard Freeze Warning, with a low in the mid 20°s. By Friday, we're "looking forward" to partly cloudy skies and an afternoon high in the lower 50°s.

And, yes indeed, this little warming trend will continue into the weekend, with mid 60°s expected for Saturday and possibly a spotty afternoon shower or two. Highs are forecast as mild as the lower 70°s Sunday, feeling almost "spring-like" after what we've been through the past few days.

Our next cold front is scheduled to arrive late Sunday or early Monday, with showers and thunderstorm likely during the overnight hours and predawn hours of Monday; from heavy coats back to umbrellas.

