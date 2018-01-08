FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Baton Rouge feels record low for this date

On a mobile device? Click here to watch LIVE.

It's been an incredibly cold January morning ... we shattered the RECORD LOW at the Baton Rouge Metro Airport, where the temperature has dropped to 14°. The previous record was 18°, which was back in 1977!!

In addition, with the help of gusty northerly winds, wind chills dropped to dangerous levels. In fact, some wind chill levels were as cold as NEGATIVE NUMBERS in southwest Mississippi and BARELY above freezing locally.

Plus, this reminder - a Hard Freeze Warning stays in effect until noon and a Wind Chill Advisory will be in effect until 11 a.m. At least today, we'll see sunny skies, but we'll likely not see a temperature at or above freezing until lunchtime. Our high this afternoon will only reach the upper 30°s. Again tonight, one more Hard Freeze Warning - a low of 19°. Tomorrow, sunshine will return and it will be a "bit" warmer with a high of 46°. After a morning start in the upper 20°s Friday (light freeze), daytime highs will reach the mid 50°s (a "modest" warming trend) under partly cloudy skies.

But, a more significant warm-up will continue into the weekend (thankfully) with highs in the upper 60°s Saturday and in the lower 70°s Sunday! Our next potential for rain also shows up over the weekend ... with showers/storms likely during the latter half of Sunday and a few scattered showers extending into early Monday.

CLICK HERE for more weather news. And for more information about fire safety, click here.

Copyright 2018 WAFB. All rights reserved.