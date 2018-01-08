FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Areas of patchy fog

On a mobile device? Click here to watch LIVE.

It's certainly another mild late March morning, with temperatures in the upper 50°s to lower 60°s. It's a bit warmer than normal for an early morning start this time of year. In addition, be alert for areas of patchy fog during your early drive.

Otherwise, look for a sun/cloud mix Monday, with perhaps a few spotty showers by late afternoon and a high in the low/mid 80°s. Overnight, cloudy and isolated showers, with a low of 65°. Tuesday, look for more clouds and temps that are still warm. There will be a 20% coverage of showers and a high of 82°.

A slow-moving cold front will move into the area Thursday, triggering widespread showers/storms. As a result, one or two strong to possibly severe storms could be embedded within a slow-moving line. The exact timing Thursday is still unclear at this time, but it appears this will be during the second half of the day.

Looking ahead, once this system moves through, we'll all enjoy a really nice payoff. The weather approaching for Easter Sunday should be picture perfect. A nice cool down will occur, along with dry weather.

