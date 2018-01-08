FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Another day of sunshine

On a mobile device? Click here to watch LIVE.

Things were nice and cool out the door this Tuesday morning, with temperatures generally in the mid/upper 40s, along with clear skies and light winds. As the day progresses, enjoy another spring day of abundant sunshine, with winds picking up a bit from the south, increasing to 10 to 15 mph and an afternoon high temperature topping out at 80°.

Overnight should be mostly fair and not quite as chilly, with a low in the upper 50s. For Wednesday, expect partly cloudy skies, but still quite pleasant, with a high of 83°. By Thursday, we're looking at a weak cold front sliding through our viewing during the predawn hours, resulting in only spotty showers (10 percent coverage).

It still looks as if the best bet for the next round of significant rainfall will once again occur over the weekend, specifically Sunday.

