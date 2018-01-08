FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Another beautiful spring day before rain returns

On a mobile device? Click here to watch LIVE.

Thursday was yet another gorgeous day in our recent run of spring beauties, but unfortunately, that's the end of it. Rain is a part of the daily forecast for Friday, both weekend days, and even Monday. However, none of those days look to be all day washouts, so don’t think you’ll be stuck indoors all the way into next week.

Friday opens with scattered rains at sunrise for the WAFB area with temperatures in the mid to upper 50s. Right now, Friday looks like the wettest of the four days with the highest rain chance (70 percent) in addition to a marginal risk for severe storms according to the NWS Storm Prediction Center (SPC).

The First Alert Forecast sets rain chances at 50 to 60 percent for both Saturday and Sunday, with highs for both days around 80° or so. But again, these won’t be all day rains. In fact, some WAFB neighborhoods will see relatively little rain over the weekend. And for the time being at least, the SPC sees no significant threat for severe weather for those two days. By Monday morning, a cold front will be approaching the WAFB area from the northwest. That front will be the source of showers and a few thunderstorms, but nothing looks especially severe.

What’s more, even with four straight days of scattered to numerous rains in the forecast, most WAFB neighborhoods will see four-day totals of 1" or less. Therefore, flood issues will not be much of a concern. After we get Monday’s cold out of the way, the First Alert Forecast for the middle of next week looks great, with highs in the low 70s, along with plenty of sunshine for Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday.

