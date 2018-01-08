FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Rain-making cold front headed in from Texas

We spent most of Thursday under the clouds with alternating periods of brief sunshine and passing showers through the afternoon. Temperature still made it into the 70s for many WAFB communities as we waited on the arrival of showers and t-storms tied to a cold front advancing eastward from Texas.

We waited on the arrival of the rain-making cold front. That front should be located along the Louisiana Texas border during the evening commute with the main action arriving between 9 p.m. and midnight for metro Baton Rouge. Just about everybody gets wet overnight but rain totals around the area should be under an inch across the WAFB area with little or no severe weather expected.

While we could still see a few light showers for early Friday, rains should be winding down around sunrise with clouds breaking up by mid-day. Friday will be chilly with highs in the 40°s even with late-day clearing skies. However, it gets even colder for the weekend, with morning starts in the 20°s for both Saturday and Sunday and afternoon highs for the weekend in the 40°s even with abundant sunshine for both days.

Monday - Martin Luther King Day - also starts off in the 20°s near sunrise but the afternoon will get a bit warmer with highs climbing to the mid 50°s for the Red Stick. But that’s not the end of the cold: a “dry” cold front arrives late Monday into Tuesday and that will deliver another blast of cold, Canadian air.

Plan for additional morning freezes with more afternoon highs in the 40°s during the middle of next week.

