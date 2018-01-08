New sheriff of St. Mary Parish sworn in

In St. Mary Parish, Scott Anslum was officially sworn in as the new sheriff on Monday.

Anslum has been in law enforcement for 25 years. He joined the St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office in 1998 as a patrol deputy. He says every day he wears the badge as sheriff is a privilege given to him by the people. He added it’s a sacred symbol of trust.

Anslum takes over as sheriff following the retirement of Mark Hebert, who announced he'd be stepping down to spend time with his wife, who is battling a serious illness. “I am confident that Scott Anslum has the experience, intelligence, and leadership skills to continue our work of making the St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office the best in Louisiana. I am also confident that the entire St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office will stand with him to continue the great tradition of this office,” said Hebert.

“I firmly believe that each member of our community can offer assistance, be it the faith-based community, business leaders, those in the education community, or the hard-working citizens who make St. Mary Parish our home. I need your help and assure you my door will always be open,” said Anslum.

Copyright 2018 WAFB. All rights reserved.