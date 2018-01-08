LSU DB Kevin Toliver declaring for the 2018 NFL Draft

DBU is losing junior defensive back Kevin Toliver to the 2018 NFL Draft.

Toliver made the announcement Monday afternoon via Twitter.

Toliver played in 29 games at LSU and finished with 84 tackles, 16 passes defensed, two interceptions, two forced fumbles and one sack.

He came to LSU from Trinity Christian in Jacksonville, FL as a consensus 5-star defensive back.

Toliver is the second Tiger to declare for the draft. Linebacker Arden Key announced his intention to enter the NFL Draft last week.

