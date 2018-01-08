Man arrested after reportedly beating sleeping victim in the head with pipe

A Baton Rouge man is behind bars after reportedly trying to kill another man by beating him in the head with a pipe.

According to the police report, officers with the Baton Rouge Police Department were dispatched to the 3800 block of Winnebago Street on Sunday, January 7 in reference to an assault. The victim says he was letting the suspect, identified as Demetrius Jackson, 35, stay with him, and that after he went to sleep, Jackson began hitting him on the head with a pipe.

The victim also says Jackson was saying he was going to kill him over and over again. The victim was taken to a local hospital with a large gash in the back of his head.

The report states after searching the home, a large amount of blood was found in the bed where the victim was sleeping. There was also blood on the walls, ceiling, and floor of the home. Jackson was subsequently arrested and reportedly refused to answer any questions about the incident.

He was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison and is charged with attempted second degree murder.

Copyright 2018 WAFB. All rights reserved.